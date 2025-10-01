Zero Tolerance: UPSC's Stance on Cheating and Fake Certifications

In a stern warning to aspirants, UPSC Chairman Ajay Kumar declared that any form of cheating in government job examinations is unacceptable and can result in long-term career repercussions. Speaking during a virtual town hall, Kumar underscored the Commission's zero-tolerance policy towards such malpractice.

Highlighting instances of certificate forgery, Kumar warned that offenders could face severe penalties, including a three-year prohibition from UPSC examinations. Drawing attention to a past case, he mentioned the dismissal of an IAS probationer for misusing reservation certificates, reinforcing the Commission's strict measures against fraud.

Kumar also touched on the evolving role of coaching centers, encouraging self-study over reliance on external preparation help. He outlined the complexity of the examination process, akin to Mumbai's Dabbawalas, due to language diversity and subject choices, and revealed that many engineering students are opting for humanities subjects.

(With inputs from agencies.)