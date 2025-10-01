Left Menu

Zero Tolerance: UPSC's Stance on Cheating and Fake Certifications

UPSC Chairman Ajay Kumar emphasized zero tolerance towards cheating in government job exams, warning candidates of strict consequences, including a three-year ban from UPSC exams. He also addressed the misuse of fake certificates, the role of coaching centers, and detailed multi-language examination logistics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 19:04 IST
Zero Tolerance: UPSC's Stance on Cheating and Fake Certifications
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a stern warning to aspirants, UPSC Chairman Ajay Kumar declared that any form of cheating in government job examinations is unacceptable and can result in long-term career repercussions. Speaking during a virtual town hall, Kumar underscored the Commission's zero-tolerance policy towards such malpractice.

Highlighting instances of certificate forgery, Kumar warned that offenders could face severe penalties, including a three-year prohibition from UPSC examinations. Drawing attention to a past case, he mentioned the dismissal of an IAS probationer for misusing reservation certificates, reinforcing the Commission's strict measures against fraud.

Kumar also touched on the evolving role of coaching centers, encouraging self-study over reliance on external preparation help. He outlined the complexity of the examination process, akin to Mumbai's Dabbawalas, due to language diversity and subject choices, and revealed that many engineering students are opting for humanities subjects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hyundai Revvs Up: Talegaon Plant Set in Motion

Hyundai Revvs Up: Talegaon Plant Set in Motion

 India
2
Shepherds Block Roads in Fight for Scheduled Tribe Status

Shepherds Block Roads in Fight for Scheduled Tribe Status

 India
3
Royal Privacy Battle: Prince Harry Takes on Tabloids

Royal Privacy Battle: Prince Harry Takes on Tabloids

 Global
4
Honoring the Heroes: Delhi Government Issues Ex-Gratia to Covid-19 Martyrs' Families

Honoring the Heroes: Delhi Government Issues Ex-Gratia to Covid-19 Martyrs' ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025