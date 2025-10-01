Retired MiG-21s to Inspire Future Generations in Punjab Schools

Punjab's Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains made an appeal on Wednesday to the Indian Air Force to station five recently retired MiG-21 aircraft at key Schools of Eminence across the state. This move aims to inspire young students to explore careers in defense and aerospace.

The iconic MiG-21 fighter jets, synonymous with India's aerial defense for over six decades, had their final flight last week, marking the end of their 62-year legacy. The decommissioning ceremony took place on September 26 in Chandigarh.

Bains has proposed Ludhiana, Amritsar, Ferozepur, Nangal, and Kharar as potential locations for these retired jets. The objective is to instill a sense of service and patriotism among students, integrating these aircraft into the educational environment to motivate students towards excellence.