SIS 70th Anniversary: Celebrating Academic Excellence and Global Influence

The School of International Studies (SIS) at Jawaharlal Nehru University is celebrating its 70th anniversary with the Aravalli Summit. The event, featuring keynote speaker External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, will focus on India's evolving global role. Its legacy includes shaping national and international political discourse.

Updated: 01-10-2025 22:11 IST
The School of International Studies (SIS) at Jawaharlal Nehru University will commemorate its 70th anniversary with the Aravalli Summit, to be held on October 6-7. Keynote speaker for the event will be External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, with Chancellor Ambassador Kanwal Sibal also present.

This summit is set to highlight the extensive contributions of SIS to international studies and policy formulation over seven decades. Known for its impact on global debates concerning nuclear policy and governance, the school has fostered several generations of influential scholars and policymakers.

The two-day summit aims to address India's economic advancements, technological breakthroughs, cultural identity, and strategies for increasing global influence as the country approaches its centennial independence milestone in 2047. The celebrations are poised to reinforce SIS as a vital contributor to global academic and policy dialogue.

