Calicut University panel to retain songs by Vedan, Gowry Lekshmi in syllabus

The Calicut University Board of Studies has decided to retain songs by rapper-lyricist Hirandas Murali, popularly known as Vedan, and singer-composer Gowry Lekshmi in the BA third-semester Malayalam syllabus.

The Malayalam Board of Studies, headed by Dr M S Ajith, recently submitted a report to the Registrar stating that the songs "should not be omitted" and must continue to be taught.

Earlier, following protests, the university had appointed Dr M M Basheer, former head of the Malayalam department, to review their inclusion. Basheer recommended dropping the songs, and his report was forwarded to the Board of Studies, which rejected it.

Ajith told PTI that Basheer's report had "no legal validity." "We returned the report to the Registrar on Monday. We have decided to continue these songs in the syllabus," he said.

Defending the inclusion of Vedan's rap number 'Bhoomi njan vaazhunna idam' (The Earth Where I Live), Ajith said it should not be judged on literary merit. "The importance lies in the message conveyed, not in judging it as a poem," he said.

The Board also dismissed Basheer's observation that Gowry Lekshmi's 'Kathakali' song lacked devotion, stating that selections were not based on devotional content but on the message they carried.

Ajith added that the matter may now be placed before the Academic Council. "The Vice-Chancellor can refer it to the Council, which will take a final decision," he said.

However, a section of the university syndicate has expressed dissent. A syndicate member, who did not wish to be identified, said the Board of Studies alone cannot take the final decision. "The decision on including the songs has to be taken by the Vice-Chancellor and the Academic Council," the member said.

Both songs are part of the comparative literature module for third-semester Malayalam degree students.

Earlier, General Education Minister V Sivankutty had criticised the proposal to exclude them.

The move to retain Vedan's work has, however, drawn criticism, as the rapper was booked in multiple sexual misconduct cases earlier this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)