West Bengal Clears the Path for Permanent University Vice-Chancellors

Eight universities in West Bengal are set to appoint full-time vice-chancellors after a two-year gap, following a consensus between the state government and Governor C V Ananda Bose. Appointments had been stalled due to a legal stalemate, with interim VCs previously discharging responsibilities.

Updated: 06-10-2025 22:03 IST
  Country:
  • India

Decks have been cleared for the appointment of full-time vice-chancellors in eight state universities in West Bengal, marking an end to a more than two-year wait. The development follows a consensus between the state government and Governor C V Ananda Bose, reached before the Supreme Court, according to a senior official from the higher education department.

This move addresses a long-standing stalemate caused by disagreements between the Raj Bhavan and the state government regarding prior appointments of interim VCs without consultation. The resolution comes as a significant development, facilitated by a Supreme Court bench considering the recommendations of a committee led by former Chief Justice UU Lalit.

With academic Ashutosh Ghosh proposed for the University of Calcutta and other notable educators like Chiranjib Bhattacharya and Omprakash Mishra slated for key positions, the future of these institutions looks promising, pending formal approval by Raj Bhavan and the resolution of unresolved appointments at five other universities.

