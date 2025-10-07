Revolutionizing Medical Training: AI and VR at HIMS Dehradun

MediSim VR has introduced Uttarakhand's inaugural Center of Excellence in AI and VR-based Medical Simulation at the Himalayan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS). This innovative endeavor represents India's forward-thinking approach in embedding immersive technologies within healthcare education, aligning seamlessly with the transformational vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The official launch took place at the 10th edition of SIMULUS, an annual simulation event held from October 4–7 in collaboration with AIIMS Rishikesh. The event fosters collaboration among global leaders, educators, and innovators in healthcare simulation, serving as a dynamic platform for progress in medical education.

Inaugurated by Dr. Vinod K. Paul, Member of NITI Aayog, the Center of Excellence aims to extend its offerings to students and professionals statewide, enhancing skill-building capacity through immersive, experiential learning environments. MediSim VR's initiative advances healthcare education, preparing future professionals for global medical challenges.