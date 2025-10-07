Ceiling Collapse at Rajasthan Anganwadi Exposes Government Negligence

A severe incident occurred at an Anganwadi centre in Bhilon ki Bhagal village, Chittorgarh district, when a portion of the ceiling plaster collapsed, injuring a three-year-old girl named Gudiya. The event took place on Tuesday, leaving residents in shock and sparking calls for increased safety measures.

Sub-divisional officer Vikas Pancholi confirmed that the child suffered non-critical injuries and was discharged after treatment. An official inquiry is underway to uncover the cause of the ceiling collapse. In response to the incident, local MLA Srichand Kriplani visited the Anganwadi centre and urged immediate action to ensure child safety.

The episode has drawn strong reactions from the opposition, with Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully describing it as a result of government neglect. Jully called for the immediate identification and repair of unsafe government structures, highlighting that a similar tragedy occurred in Jhalawar district, where seven students died in July due to building collapse.

