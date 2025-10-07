Reimagining Excellence: The New Dawn for Indian Statistical Institute
The draft Indian Statistical Institute Bill, 2025 aims to transform the Kolkata-based ISI into a world-class entity without relocating its campus. Released by MoSPI for public input, the legislation seeks to align ISI with national institutions' governance frameworks and incorporate crucial reforms to uphold its academic leadership.
The Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) in Kolkata is set to undergo a transformation through the draft Indian Statistical Institute Bill, 2025, which frames the institute as a beacon of world-class education. Despite rumors, there are no plans to relocate its historic campus from West Bengal, an official has confirmed.
The Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) released the draft Bill for public consultation, inviting feedback until October 24. This move is part of efforts to bolster the governance structure of ISI, aligning it with other national institutions of importance.
Chaired by R A Mashelkar in 2020, the recent comprehensive review recommended critical reforms for ISI, emphasizing governance strengthening and academic expansion. The draft legislation proposes a series of upgrades, aiming to revamp the Board of Governance to best manage policy, administration, and finance matters.
