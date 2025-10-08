University of Western Australia Ventures into India with New Campuses
The University of Western Australia (UWA) plans to launch its first campuses in Mumbai and Chennai by August 2026. This expansion aims to foster partnerships with Indian institutions, promote innovation, and conduct advanced research across various sectors such as health, sports, and environmental studies.
The University of Western Australia (UWA) will establish its first overseas campuses in Mumbai and Chennai by August 2026. This marks a historical initiative, as UWA becomes the first Ivy League-equivalent and the first from Australia's Group of Eight universities to expand into the Indian education sector.
High-level delegates from UWA are currently engaging with Indian government and state agencies to build a collaborative environment and strong partnerships with local institutions. The aim is to harness India's dynamism and innovation, driven by its large youth population, through world-class education and research.
UWA's initiatives in India include collaborations with Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone, Avid Sports, and HCLTech to integrate practical industry experiences into its academic programs. The new campuses will serve as hubs for innovation, hosting research centres and fostering bi-national collaborations in sectors such as sustainable mining, renewable energy, and climate change.
