Uttarakhand's Controversial Minority Education Bill Stirs Debate

The recently passed Minority Education Bill in Uttarakhand has sparked controversy, with the Congress party terming it unconstitutional and accusing the BJP government of religious polarisation. Critics argue that the bill is a violation of constitutional rights, while supporters claim it will improve the education system for minority communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 08-10-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 18:55 IST
The recently passed Minority Education Bill in Uttarakhand has ignited a fierce debate, with the Congress party labeling it as unconstitutional. The controversial law, approved during the monsoon session of the state's legislative assembly, has become a focal point for accusations of religious polarisation.

Critics, including Congress vice president Suryakant Dhasmana, argue that the legislation violates Articles 25 and 26 of the Indian Constitution. They claim it forces minority education institutions to affiliate with the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE), undermining their autonomy.

Conversely, proponents like Mufti Shamoon Qasmi, Chairman of the Uttarakhand Madrasa Education Board, believe the law will elevate educational standards for minority groups. The legislation establishes an authority to ensure compliance with UBSE standards, aiming to enhance educational quality and social harmony in the state.

