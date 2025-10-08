Uttarakhand's Controversial Minority Education Bill Stirs Debate

The recently passed Minority Education Bill in Uttarakhand has ignited a fierce debate, with the Congress party labeling it as unconstitutional. The controversial law, approved during the monsoon session of the state's legislative assembly, has become a focal point for accusations of religious polarisation.

Critics, including Congress vice president Suryakant Dhasmana, argue that the legislation violates Articles 25 and 26 of the Indian Constitution. They claim it forces minority education institutions to affiliate with the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE), undermining their autonomy.

Conversely, proponents like Mufti Shamoon Qasmi, Chairman of the Uttarakhand Madrasa Education Board, believe the law will elevate educational standards for minority groups. The legislation establishes an authority to ensure compliance with UBSE standards, aiming to enhance educational quality and social harmony in the state.