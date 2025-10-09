Tragic Double Suicide at Maharashtra Ashram School Raises Questions

In a harrowing incident that has shocked the local community, two teenage students from an ashram school in Maharashtra's Palghar district allegedly ended their lives by hanging themselves from a tree within the school premises.

The tragedy unfolded during the night between Wednesday and Thursday, casting a somber mood over the educational facility in Wada taluka.

Authorities are still grappling with the motive, as no suicide note was discovered. The students, aged 14 and 15, were attending Class 9 and 10, respectively. Police have begun an investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding this devastating event.

