Designing the Future: XLRI's Aurora 3.0 Conclave Embraces Product Leadership

Jamshedpur's XLRI, celebrated for its legacy in management education, hosted its premier event Aurora 3.0, spotlighting progressive product management themes.

Centered on 'Designing What's Next: Product Leadership for a Changing World', the conclave tackled pivotal issues such as AI, resilience, and ethical innovations, drawing insights from academic and industry stalwarts.

Diverse perspectives on handling market volatility, fostering responsible innovation, and steering career transformations highlighted the event, reaffirming XLRI's dedication to nurturing leaders aligned with its ethos of societal welfare.