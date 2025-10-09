Left Menu

Designing the Future: XLRI's Aurora 3.0 Conclave Embraces Product Leadership

XLRI Jamshedpur's Aurora 3.0 conclave focused on 'Designing What’s Next: Product Leadership for a Changing World'. The event addressed critical themes including AI advancements, resilience strategies, ethical innovations, and career transformations. Notable industry leaders shared insights, emphasizing strategic agility and responsible technology in today’s dynamic marketplace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 09-10-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 16:25 IST
Jamshedpur's XLRI, celebrated for its legacy in management education, hosted its premier event Aurora 3.0, spotlighting progressive product management themes.

Centered on 'Designing What's Next: Product Leadership for a Changing World', the conclave tackled pivotal issues such as AI, resilience, and ethical innovations, drawing insights from academic and industry stalwarts.

Diverse perspectives on handling market volatility, fostering responsible innovation, and steering career transformations highlighted the event, reaffirming XLRI's dedication to nurturing leaders aligned with its ethos of societal welfare.

