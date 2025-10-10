Left Menu

Vidyashilp University Appoints Pioneering Academic Leaders to Steer Global Research & Innovation

Vidyashilp University has appointed Professors P. S. Sastry, Roopa Madhav, and Chandan Gowda as deans, heralding a new era of interdisciplinary research and global impact. These appointments aim to foster collaboration, enhance AI and legal studies, and advance liberal arts education, positioning the university as a global knowledge beacon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-10-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 13:07 IST
Vidyashilp University Appoints Pioneering Academic Leaders to Steer Global Research & Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Vidyashilp University announced pivotal academic positions, appointing three esteemed leaders to propel the institution towards global research and interdisciplinary innovation. Prof. P. S. Sastry, Prof. Roopa Madhav, and Prof. Chandan Gowda will head key departments at the university located in Bengaluru.

These new appointments reflect the university's strategic focus on addressing global challenges like climate justice and algorithmic fairness. As deans, the professors will drive curriculum advancements, bolster research capabilities, and foster international collaborations. "We must cultivate minds equipped for a globally interconnected world," stated Dr. Kiran Pai, the Pro-Chancellor.

With extensive backgrounds in AI, environmental law, and liberal arts, respectively, the appointees are tasked with nurturing an environment ripe for innovation and global discourse. Vidyashilp University aims to be at the forefront of India's educational landscape, contributing to the nation's aspirations for global leadership in education and innovation by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Linked to Gruesome Mysuru Dasara Rape-Murder Nabbed After Police Action

Man Linked to Gruesome Mysuru Dasara Rape-Murder Nabbed After Police Action

 India
2
Levi Strauss Shares Drop Amid Tariff Challenges

Levi Strauss Shares Drop Amid Tariff Challenges

 Global
3
Noah Holdings Leads the Way in Global Wealth Management at GEF 2025

Noah Holdings Leads the Way in Global Wealth Management at GEF 2025

 United States
4
Streamlining ALPG Registration: The Roadblock to Clean Transport in Tamil Nadu

Streamlining ALPG Registration: The Roadblock to Clean Transport in Tamil Na...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025