Vidyashilp University Appoints Pioneering Academic Leaders to Steer Global Research & Innovation
Vidyashilp University has appointed Professors P. S. Sastry, Roopa Madhav, and Chandan Gowda as deans, heralding a new era of interdisciplinary research and global impact. These appointments aim to foster collaboration, enhance AI and legal studies, and advance liberal arts education, positioning the university as a global knowledge beacon.
Vidyashilp University announced pivotal academic positions, appointing three esteemed leaders to propel the institution towards global research and interdisciplinary innovation. Prof. P. S. Sastry, Prof. Roopa Madhav, and Prof. Chandan Gowda will head key departments at the university located in Bengaluru.
These new appointments reflect the university's strategic focus on addressing global challenges like climate justice and algorithmic fairness. As deans, the professors will drive curriculum advancements, bolster research capabilities, and foster international collaborations. "We must cultivate minds equipped for a globally interconnected world," stated Dr. Kiran Pai, the Pro-Chancellor.
With extensive backgrounds in AI, environmental law, and liberal arts, respectively, the appointees are tasked with nurturing an environment ripe for innovation and global discourse. Vidyashilp University aims to be at the forefront of India's educational landscape, contributing to the nation's aspirations for global leadership in education and innovation by 2047.
(With inputs from agencies.)
