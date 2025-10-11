Left Menu

Education Department Faces Workforce Cuts Amid Shutdown

The U.S. Department of Education plans to lay off employees as workforce cut notices circulate due to the ongoing federal government shutdown, now in its tenth day. The department confirmed the decision but did not provide further details.

The U.S. Department of Education announced on Friday that it is preparing to lay off employees as the impact of the federal government shutdown intensifies. This marks the tenth day since the shutdown began, leaving many uncertain about their professional futures.

While workforce cut notices have started to go out, the department has chosen not to disclose specific details regarding the scale or timeline of the impending layoffs. The move highlights the broader consequences of the political standoff on federal operations.

As the shutdown continues, affected employees and stakeholders await further updates from the Education Department, which has pledged to release more information at an undisclosed future date.

