Education Transformation: UPI Revolutionizes School Fee Collection

The Union education ministry is urging states to modernize school fee collection by adopting digital payment methods like UPI. This initiative aims to increase transparency and convenience for parents, promoting digital literacy and aligning education with the government’s digital transformation goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 19:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union education ministry has initiated a major push towards digitization in schools by urging states to modernize fee collection processes through Unified Payments Interface (UPI). This move is set to bring increased transparency and convenience to parents.

In a pioneering step, the Department of School Education and Literacy is trying to harness the widespread adoption of digital payment platforms such as UPI, mobile wallets, and net banking across the nation. A formal request has been made to states and various stakeholders to encourage Unified Payments Interface (UPI) adoption, thereby enhancing the efficiency of school administrative processes, particularly those involving financial transactions.

The department has specifically requested the cooperation of autonomous educational bodies, including the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), and the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), to implement secure digital payment systems. As per the education ministry, this shift from cash-based to digital payment offers significant benefits, such as increased convenience and transparency for parents and students. This initiative is a key part of the government's broader digital transformation agenda and aims to improve financial literacy among stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

