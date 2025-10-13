Left Menu

KIIT University Achieves New Heights in Global Rankings

KIIT Deemed to be University in Bhubaneswar has climbed to 5th position among Indian universities in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026. The university is noted for its significant domestic and global progress, excelling in 'Industry Integration', 'International Outlook', and 'Social Commitment' parameters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 13-10-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 17:28 IST
KIIT University Achieves New Heights in Global Rankings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

KIIT Deemed to be University in Bhubaneswar has made remarkable strides, securing the 5th position among Indian universities in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026. This marks a significant achievement as KIIT is also the only institute from Odisha to be featured in the top 10 nationally.

Globally, the university has ascended to a position within the 501–600 band among 2,191 institutions, a leap from its previous standing in the 601–800 range. This progress underscores KIIT's burgeoning global competitiveness and its status as one of India's dynamic and visible educational institutions. The Indian Institute of Science leads the national ranks.

This year, KIIT excelled in the 'Academic Excellence' category, ranking 259th worldwide, and outperformed in 'Industry Integration', 'International Outlook', and 'Social Commitment (SDGs)'. The university's journey toward global recognition reflects its transformation over the past decade, combining innovation and quality education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Canada Unite for Economic Growth

Strengthening Ties: India and Canada Unite for Economic Growth

 India
2
Trade Diplomacy: Trump and Xi's Pivotal Meeting Amid Economic Tensions

Trade Diplomacy: Trump and Xi's Pivotal Meeting Amid Economic Tensions

 Global
3
Court Frames Charges Against Lalu Prasad Yadav in IRCTC Land-for-Hotels Scam

Court Frames Charges Against Lalu Prasad Yadav in IRCTC Land-for-Hotels Scam

 India
4
NDR InvIT Trust Expands with Acquisition of Lucknow Warehouse

NDR InvIT Trust Expands with Acquisition of Lucknow Warehouse

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025