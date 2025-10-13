KIIT University Achieves New Heights in Global Rankings

KIIT Deemed to be University in Bhubaneswar has made remarkable strides, securing the 5th position among Indian universities in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026. This marks a significant achievement as KIIT is also the only institute from Odisha to be featured in the top 10 nationally.

Globally, the university has ascended to a position within the 501–600 band among 2,191 institutions, a leap from its previous standing in the 601–800 range. This progress underscores KIIT's burgeoning global competitiveness and its status as one of India's dynamic and visible educational institutions. The Indian Institute of Science leads the national ranks.

This year, KIIT excelled in the 'Academic Excellence' category, ranking 259th worldwide, and outperformed in 'Industry Integration', 'International Outlook', and 'Social Commitment (SDGs)'. The university's journey toward global recognition reflects its transformation over the past decade, combining innovation and quality education.

(With inputs from agencies.)