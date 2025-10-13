Nationwide School Hackathon Sparks Innovation in India

In an unprecedented educational initiative, over 3 lakh schools from across India engaged in the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 on Monday, marking India's largest synchronized innovation hackathon for students. The event, which aims to foster creativity and problem-solving among students, was launched by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Over one crore students from 2.5 lakh schools across the nation are participating. They are challenged to generate, design, and develop prototypes across four critical themes. The initiative is a key part of a broader mission to spark innovation and self-reliance among young learners, Minister Pradhan emphasized during his visits to schools in Delhi.

The hackathon, organized by the Ministry of Education and Atal Innovation Mission, promises to unearth solutions to pressing challenges through the collaborative effort of students. The event's highlights included live innovation challenges and School Spotlights, displaying the remarkable creativity and progress of over 150 schools from varied regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)