School Feast Fiasco: Principal Suspended Amid Non-Veg Controversy

A non-vegetarian party hosted within a government school in Surat, Gujarat, has sparked significant controversy, resulting in the suspension of the school's principal.

The event became public knowledge when a video depicting attendees consuming chicken and mutton went viral on social media. This led to quick action from education authorities.

Principal Prabhakar Eligatin faces suspension and a departmental inquiry for allegedly hosting the unauthorized event. The school's committee decried the act and emphasized maintaining the institution's image.

