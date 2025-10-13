Left Menu

School Feast Fiasco: Principal Suspended Amid Non-Veg Controversy

A non-vegetarian party at a government school in Gujarat's Surat city has stirred controversy, leading to the suspension of the principal. The incident came to light after a viral video and has prompted a departmental inquiry. Authorities suspended Principal Prabhakar Eligatin, citing unauthorized premises use.

A non-vegetarian party hosted within a government school in Surat, Gujarat, has sparked significant controversy, resulting in the suspension of the school's principal.

The event became public knowledge when a video depicting attendees consuming chicken and mutton went viral on social media. This led to quick action from education authorities.

Principal Prabhakar Eligatin faces suspension and a departmental inquiry for allegedly hosting the unauthorized event. The school's committee decried the act and emphasized maintaining the institution's image.

