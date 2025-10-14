Blue Ocean Corporation Joins Forces with AICTE for Supply Chain Education Revolution

Blue Ocean Corporation, a global leader in logistics and supply chain training, has solidified its presence in the Indian education sector through a partnership with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). The agreement incorporates its Foundations of Supply Chain Management course into AICTE-approved programs, aiming to offer international-standard education to Indian students.

This collaboration, formalized at the International Procurement and Supply Chain Conference, is a milestone in India's academic framework. Blue Ocean's Group CEO Dr. Sathya Menon emphasized the significance of early, high-quality training in enhancing the country's supply chain excellence.

The MoU arrives as the Indian logistics industry expands, driven by initiatives like Gati Shakti and the National Logistics Policy. The partnership promises increased employability for students, aligning with India's ambition to establish itself as a logistics powerhouse.

(With inputs from agencies.)