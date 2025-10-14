Bridging Borders: Indian Students Access Global Education at King's College London

ATLAS SkillTech University, based in Mumbai, has entered into a significant partnership with King's Business School at King's College London, a highly ranked global institution. This collaboration aims to provide Indian students with streamlined pathways to pursue postgraduate studies in London, removing barriers like application fees and lengthy admission processes.

Under the agreement, students of ATLAS will benefit from expedited admissions, scholarships covering up to 50% of tuition fees, and a simplified application process without the need for references. This initiative aligns with the growing trend of Indian students seeking quality education abroad, with King's Business School seeing substantial increases in both applications and enrollments from India.

ATLAS SkillTech University emphasizes innovation and global collaborations, providing cutting-edge programs that prepare students for international challenges. This partnership is set to strengthen educational ties between India and the UK, providing transformative opportunities for students to engage in world-class business education.