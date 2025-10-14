Bisleri and KCEF Unite to Champion Environmental Responsibility in Sikkim Schools
Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. collaborates with the KATLALYTIC Charter Educational Foundation to promote responsible plastic use and recycling in Sikkim schools. The Bottles of Change initiative will educate 214 Schools in repurposing plastic creatively, combining sustainability with education to cultivate future environmental leaders.
Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., a prominent name in India's packaged drinking water sector, is deepening its commitment to environmental sustainability through a strategic partnership. Collaborating with the KATALYTIC Charter Educational Foundation (KCEF), Bisleri aims to enhance awareness of responsible plastic use and recycling in schools across Sikkim as a part of its Bottles of Change campaign.
This initiative includes year-round educational sessions to inspire students to transform used plastics into useful and artistic creations. Engaging over 214 schools, the program aims to foster a culture of environmental responsibility among young learners. Successful student innovations will be recognized and rewarded, further encouraging young minds to lead by example.
By leveraging Bisleri's pioneering sustainability outreach expertise coupled with KCEF's educational networks, this venture seeks to instill lasting eco-friendly habits among students and teachers alike. This initiative marks another stride in Bisleri's efforts to empower the youth in crafting a sustainable future.
