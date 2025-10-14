CU X MASTERCLASS: Revolutionizing Higher Education with Industry Insights

Chandigarh University has unveiled the 'CU X MASTERCLASS', a pioneering educational initiative designed to connect students with industry leaders for real-world exposure. Inaugurating the program, Ronnie Screwvala, a notable filmmaker and entrepreneur, stressed the importance of continuous innovation and self-reinvention in today's fast-changing world.

CU X MASTERCLASS is structured to bridge the gap between theoretical education and industry insights, offering students direct interaction with influential figures across diverse fields. Through engaging masterclasses, students gain practical knowledge and inspiration to nurture creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills, crucial for future success.

Addressing attendees, Screwvala emphasized the importance of originality and perseverance in entrepreneurship. He highlighted India's position in global innovation and encouraged students to embrace self-employment while maintaining a grounded approach to personal and professional growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)