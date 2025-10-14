Left Menu

Tragic Loss at Jawahar Navodaya School: A Community Reels

A 14-year-old student from Jawahar Navodaya School in Sikar, Rajasthan, who attempted suicide, passed away after being hospitalized. Authorities are investigating the family's allegations against the school. The community is mourning the loss, and the incident highlights the need to address mental health in educational settings.

Updated: 14-10-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 18:22 IST
A 14-year-old student from Jawahar Navodaya School's hostel in Sikar, Rajasthan, tragically passed away on Monday after a suicide attempt last week. The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community.

According to police reports, the class 10 student attempted suicide through hanging and was initially treated in Neem ka Thana town before being transferred to JK Lone Hospital in Jaipur. Despite efforts to save him, he succumbed to his injuries.

The grieving family holds the school authorities accountable, prompting an ongoing police investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding the incident.

