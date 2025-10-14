Tragic Loss at Jawahar Navodaya School: A Community Reels

A 14-year-old student from Jawahar Navodaya School's hostel in Sikar, Rajasthan, tragically passed away on Monday after a suicide attempt last week. The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community.

According to police reports, the class 10 student attempted suicide through hanging and was initially treated in Neem ka Thana town before being transferred to JK Lone Hospital in Jaipur. Despite efforts to save him, he succumbed to his injuries.

The grieving family holds the school authorities accountable, prompting an ongoing police investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)