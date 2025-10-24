Campus Controversy: JNU Student Politics Under Fire

Amidst escalating tensions, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has launched a scathing critique against the Left-led Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU), accusing them of corruption and dereliction of duty in advocating for student rights.

The allegations come as the campus gears up for highly anticipated JNUSU elections, set for November 4, with results due on November 6. In a damning report titled 'Seven Major Failures of Left-led JNUSU,' the ABVP enumerated the student body's inability to oppose 'anti-student' policies.

The All India Students' Association (AISA) swiftly retaliated, charging the ABVP with colluding with university administrators and eroding JNU's democratic ethos. The rift highlights deep-seated divisions as key student elections loom.

(With inputs from agencies.)