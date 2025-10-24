Left Menu

Campus Controversy: JNU Student Politics Under Fire

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) accused the Left-led Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) of corruption and failing to defend student interests. The conflict arises as the JNUSU elections approach, with the ABVP alleging major failures and inaction, while the All India Students' Association (AISA) counters the accusations, claiming ABVP's complicity with the administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 20:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst escalating tensions, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has launched a scathing critique against the Left-led Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU), accusing them of corruption and dereliction of duty in advocating for student rights.

The allegations come as the campus gears up for highly anticipated JNUSU elections, set for November 4, with results due on November 6. In a damning report titled 'Seven Major Failures of Left-led JNUSU,' the ABVP enumerated the student body's inability to oppose 'anti-student' policies.

The All India Students' Association (AISA) swiftly retaliated, charging the ABVP with colluding with university administrators and eroding JNU's democratic ethos. The rift highlights deep-seated divisions as key student elections loom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

