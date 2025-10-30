Left Menu

Maharashtra govt asks all schools to sing full version of Vande Mataram from Oct 31 to Nov 7

Vande Mataram song, penned by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, completes 150 years on October 31, it said.In the schools across the state, the first two stanzas of the national song are sung at present.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-10-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 18:56 IST
The Maharashtra government has asked all schools in the state to sing the complete version of the national song 'Vande Mataram' from October 31 to November 7.

The School Education Department issued a circular to this effect on October 27. Vande Mataram song, penned by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, completes 150 years on October 31, it said.

In the schools across the state, the first two stanzas of the national song are sung at present. However, on the occasion of its 150 years, the full version of Vande Mataram should be sung in the schools of all mediums from October 31 to November 7. The schools should also put up an exhibition depicting the history of the song, it said.

However, the move has been opposed by Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi.

He said making Vande Mataram compulsory was not right because everyone has different beliefs.

Islam gives a lot of importance to respecting one's mother but it does not allow prostrating before her, he said. Targeting the BJP without naming it, Azmi said, ''You do nothing, don't carry out any development. Just indulge in Hindu-Muslim (politics) and win (elections)...When a tiger tastes blood, it keeps looking for it. So they keep doing research on issues that could upset Muslims.'' A letter written on February 18 by Radha Bhide of Thane-based Rajmata Jijabai Trust to Pankaj Bhoyar, Minister of State for School Education, making the demand that the complete version of Vande Mataram song be sung in schools from October 31 to November 7, was also attached with the school education department's order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

