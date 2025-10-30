Left Menu

Tragedy in Powai: Hostage Taker's Financial Struggles with Education Department

Former Maharashtra School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar revealed providing financial help to Rohit Arya, former director of a school initiative, who took hostages in Powai. Arya, involved in a fund dispute with the education department, was fatally wounded during a police rescue. His claims of unpaid dues remain unresolved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-10-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 22:21 IST
Deepak Kesarkar
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Powai, Mumbai, Rohit Arya, a former director of an educational initiative, took 19 people hostage, leading to a dramatic police operation that resulted in his death. Arya was in a financial tussle with the education department over purported unpaid project dues.

Former Maharashtra School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar disclosed his past financial assistance to Arya, who had allegedly engaged in improper monetary dealings with students through a website. Kesarkar, however, clarified there were no defaults in payments owed to Arya.

The incident has spotlighted the unresolved disputes over the funds allocated for Arya's project, which involved thousands of schools and students. Arya's widow alleged the state promised and yet failed to pay the sanctioned funds, adding more complexity to the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

