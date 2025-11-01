Controversy Erupts Over Kerala's PM SHRI Scheme Decision

P M A Salam, the state general secretary of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), has ignited controversy with remarks targeting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The remarks come after Kerala's decision to sign onto the Centre's PM SHRI scheme. Salam has accused the scheme of endorsing Hindutva ideology and distorting historical narratives.

At a recent Muslim League conference in Vazhakkad panchayat, Salam drew a parallel between Kerala and West Bengal. He highlighted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's refusal to accept similar central schemes, which she deemed communal. Salam criticized the new education policy for allegedly prioritizing only Sanskrit and Hindi, sidelining languages like Arabic, Urdu, and English.

Despite the escalating tension, neither Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan nor the CPI(M) have publicly addressed Salam's statements. Meanwhile, IUML and its ally, UDF, have opposed the state's agreement with the Centre. The Kerala government has paused the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) amid objections from its ally, CPI.

(With inputs from agencies.)