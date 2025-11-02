Kerala's Haritha Vidyalayam: Launch of Fourth Edition in December

Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) is preparing to launch the fourth edition of its innovative educational reality show, 'Haritha Vidyalayam,' set to debut this December. This initiative, unique in India, aims to spotlight the achievements and best practices within the state's public education system on a national stage.

According to K Anvar Sadath, CEO of KITE, the show seeks to honor creative and exemplary work by schools. It encourages institutions to apply by November 15, with selections based on various parameters such as academic merit, infrastructural development, and digital education integration.

The program, which will feature on the KITE VICTERS educational channel, intends to elevate the standards of public education across Kerala. Special awards will recognize standout schools during the Grand Finale in February 2026, following the precedent of past successful editions.