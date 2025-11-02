Horror Unveiled in Shimla: Teachers Accused of Abusing Dalit Boy

In a disturbing development, three educators from a government school in Shimla, including the headmaster, have been accused of repeated physical assault on an eight-year-old Dalit boy, police announced on Sunday.

The boy's father filed a complaint against headmaster Devendra and two teachers, Babu Ram and Kritika Thakur, for allegedly abusing his child over the past year. The father reported that the continued beatings resulted in his son's ear bleeding and eardrum damage. Shockingly, the teachers allegedly placed a scorpion in the boy's pants while in the school toilet.

The police have registered a case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as well as the Juvenile Justice Act. The case further encompasses charges under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Senior officials are determining if the investigation will be handled by a gazetted officer as accusations of caste discrimination and a history of abuse at the school come to light.

(With inputs from agencies.)