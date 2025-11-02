Horror Unveiled in Shimla: Teachers Accused of Abusing Dalit Boy
Three government school teachers in Shimla, including the headmaster, face charges for assaulting a young Dalit boy, as well as for placing a scorpion in his pants. The incident has sparked outrage, with allegations of caste-based discrimination and improper conduct by teaching staff further aggravating community tensions.
- Country:
- India
In a disturbing development, three educators from a government school in Shimla, including the headmaster, have been accused of repeated physical assault on an eight-year-old Dalit boy, police announced on Sunday.
The boy's father filed a complaint against headmaster Devendra and two teachers, Babu Ram and Kritika Thakur, for allegedly abusing his child over the past year. The father reported that the continued beatings resulted in his son's ear bleeding and eardrum damage. Shockingly, the teachers allegedly placed a scorpion in the boy's pants while in the school toilet.
The police have registered a case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as well as the Juvenile Justice Act. The case further encompasses charges under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Senior officials are determining if the investigation will be handled by a gazetted officer as accusations of caste discrimination and a history of abuse at the school come to light.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UK police say a man arrested over train stabbings is released without charge; another suspect remains in custody, reports AP.
Hardcore woman Naxalite Sunita surrenders before Balaghat police in Madhya Pradesh.
Tripura Police Destroy Illegal Cannabis Plants in Major Raid
At least 15 people dead, two seriously injured in collision between bus, truck in Rajasthan's Phalodi: Police.
College Protest Escalates: Students and Police Clash in Shadnagar