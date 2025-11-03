Canada's Visa Restrictions Dim India-Canada Educational Ties
Canada's reduction in international student permits has notably impacted Indian applicants. New visa policies aim to curb fraudulent applications but result in a decline in Indian enrollment. With high rejection rates, concerns persist about integrity and fostering educational opportunities amid diplomatic tensions between Canada and India.
Canada's tightening of international student permits has significantly affected applicants from India, as the nation attempts to combat visa fraud and reduce temporary migration. The restrictive measures, implemented for the second consecutive year in 2025, have led to a steep decline in Indian student admissions.
Government data reveals that in August 2025, 74% of Indian student visa applications were rejected, a stark contrast to 32% in 2023. This move has coincided with diplomatic efforts to mend strained ties between Canada and India, following controversial allegations against the Indian government.
Enhanced verification systems and increased financial scrutiny have been introduced to weed out fraudulent cases. Despite the challenges, Canada's stance on integrity intends to preserve the quality of education, while maintaining its historically strong ties with Indian students.
