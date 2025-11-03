Controversy Unfolds Over Panjab University Restructuring

The BJP is defending its actions to restructure Panjab University's governance under fire from rival political parties, amidst accusations of undermining the institution's integrity. The restructuring, formalized through a notification on October 28, amends the Panjab University Act, 1947, affecting the composition and election processes of the Senate and Syndicate.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has labeled the move as 'unconstitutional' and criticized the absence of legislative or parliamentary processes in this amendment. He expressed concerns about the central government's notification, emphasizing it as an 'anti-Punjab' maneuver, and hinted at potential legal action to contest the changes.

The Punjab BJP, however, reiterated its commitment to protecting Punjab's stake in the university, urging collaboration with stakeholders for a resolution. In response to the criticism, they encouraged the Punjab government to establish similar governance frameworks at other regional universities.

(With inputs from agencies.)