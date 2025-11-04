Teacher Suspended for Student Exploitation in Andhra Pradesh
A school teacher in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district has been suspended for allegedly forcing two girl students to massage her legs. The incident drew public ire after a video went viral, prompting authorities to take action against Y Sujatha for violating government regulations and neglecting professional duties.
In a shocking incident from Srikakulam district, a school teacher has been suspended for allegedly exploiting her students. Y Sujatha, a teacher at GTWAH School, Bandapalli, reportedly forced two minor girl students to massage her legs, an act captured in a viral video.
The Andhra Pradesh government's suspension order, issued on Tuesday, cited a blatant violation of instructional regulations by the teacher. The order, shared with PTI, described the act as a gross negligence of professional duties, further exacerbated by her casual demeanor in the video.
Officials noted that this was not an isolated incident, as Sujatha had previously engaged in similar misconduct. Her actions have drawn widespread condemnation and an urgent call for maintaining student rights and propriety in educational settings.
