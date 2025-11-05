PhysicsWallah's Epic IPO: A New Chapter in Edtech

PhysicsWallah, the esteemed edtech unicorn, is set to embark on its initial public offering (IPO) journey, beginning November 11. The company aims to raise Rs 3,480 crore to fund its ambitious expansion and growth strategies.

The IPO window will remain open until November 13, with anchor investors receiving allocations on November 10, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP) lodged on Wednesday. PhysicsWallah's IPO package includes a fresh issuance valued at Rs 3,100 crore, complemented by an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 380 crore from its promoters.

Prominent figures, Alakh Pandey and Prateek Boob, each plan to sell shares worth Rs 190 crore. Having filed initial papers with SEBI in March through a confidential pre-filing route, the company secured regulatory nod in July and updated its documentation in September. The IPO proceeds will fund new centre fit-outs, subsidiary investments, and digital infrastructure enhancements, solidifying PhysicsWallah's robust online and offline presence in the test prep market.

(With inputs from agencies.)