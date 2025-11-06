Left Menu

Revolutionizing Learning: Dr. Suborno Bose's AI Leadership Triumph

Dr. Suborno Bose, an AI pioneer and Chairman of IIHM, is recognized as AI Policy Leader of the Year 2025. His work highlights human-centric AI integration in education, advocating for policy innovation from classrooms. His vision extends to nationwide AI literacy programs, preparing India's youth for a tech-driven future.

Dr. Suborno Bose has been awarded the AI Policy Leader of the Year 2025, acknowledging his pivotal role in integrating AI into education, especially within hospitality training. The recognition came from The Economic Times Making AI Work Awards, which honor impactful AI leaders and innovators.

Bose, Chairman of the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM), has promoted a human-centered AI model, emphasizing that leadership in AI policy can emerge from academic institutions just as much as from corporate or governmental spheres. Under his guidance, IIHM has embraced AI-driven learning environments focusing on empathy and sustainability.

Extending beyond IIHM, Dr. Bose's initiatives include training programs across West Bengal, promoting AI literacy and soft skills in schools. His vision seeks to empower the youth with AI capabilities, ensuring India's AI narrative uplifts communities and nurtures an inclusive digital future.

