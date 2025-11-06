Left Menu

Jagan Mohan Reddy's Education Revolution: Transforming Andhra Pradesh

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy highlighted his government's efforts to improve education through initiatives like English-medium education and the establishment of government medical colleges. Despite political challenges, Reddy introduced reforms in education and healthcare, aiming to make them accessible to the poor.

Jagan Mohan Reddy
In a bold declaration, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy emphasized his administration's commitment to educational reforms, despite knowing that students do not have voting power. Addressing the YSRCP youth wing, Reddy reminisced about the strides taken in government education from 2019 to 2024, underscoring his leadership approach.

Reddy detailed transformative initiatives, including English-medium education from an early stage and the establishment of new medical colleges, leveraging schemes such as Nadu-Nedu and Amma Vodi to prevent children from dropping out. He criticized the alleged privatization of medical colleges, citing the significant increase from 12 to 29 government medical colleges during his tenure.

Launching a campaign against privatisation, Reddy planned a massive signature drive and rallies. The YSRCP condemned current policies dismantling Jagan's educational reforms and warned against making quality education and healthcare unreachable for the underprivileged. Reddy's vision echoes a broader call for unity against perceived governance failures.

