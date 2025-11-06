Delhi Government to Build Hostels for Visually Impaired College Girls

The Delhi government is taking significant steps to enhance educational facilities for visually impaired college girls by planning to establish hostels in every district of the capital, as announced by Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh on Thursday.

Minister Singh's announcement came during his inspection visit to the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences, a senior secondary residential school. The visit involved detailed discussions with officials and local residents on various student welfare schemes.

Emphasizing the government's commitment to quality education and safe residential facilities, Singh unveiled plans to reopen closed hostels and inaugurate new ones to serve students from underprivileged backgrounds, including a recently inaugurated hostel for visually impaired girls in Timarpur.

