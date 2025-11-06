Delhi Government to Build Hostels for Visually Impaired College Girls
The Delhi government plans to construct hostels for visually impaired college girls in each district. The initiative aims to improve educational and residential facilities after previous neglect. Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh highlighted efforts to reopen closed hostels and address irregularities in coaching institutes.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi government is taking significant steps to enhance educational facilities for visually impaired college girls by planning to establish hostels in every district of the capital, as announced by Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh on Thursday.
Minister Singh's announcement came during his inspection visit to the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences, a senior secondary residential school. The visit involved detailed discussions with officials and local residents on various student welfare schemes.
Emphasizing the government's commitment to quality education and safe residential facilities, Singh unveiled plans to reopen closed hostels and inaugurate new ones to serve students from underprivileged backgrounds, including a recently inaugurated hostel for visually impaired girls in Timarpur.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Fugitive MLA: The Pursuit of Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra
Tragic Demise of IT Engineer Rajat Singh Spurs Mystery Investigation
Dr Jitendra Singh Opens Asian Geography Meet, Stresses Climate and Urban Action
Rajnath Singh Denounces Opposition's Allegations Amidst Bihar Poll Campaign
Rajnath Singh Champions Anti-Corruption Agenda as Bihar Elections Commence