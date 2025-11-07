Left Menu

Delhi's 'School Web App': A Digital Leap in Education

The Delhi government has launched the 'School Web App' to modernize education in its schools, enhancing transparency and accessibility. It simplifies time management and reduces teachers' workloads, strengthening school-parent communication while promoting innovation and skill-based learning aligned with the NEP 2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 18:36 IST
Delhi's 'School Web App': A Digital Leap in Education
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has taken a significant step towards digital empowerment in education with the launch of the 'School Web App', aimed at modernising both educational and administrative processes in schools. This platform promises a smarter, more transparent, and accessible system for students, parents, and teachers alike.

Education Minister Ashish Sood highlighted the app's potential to revolutionize time management and learning while lightening the administrative load on teachers. He noted its alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Digital India initiative and Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, aiming to improve educational quality markedly.

The app offers comprehensive remote access to timetables, homework, notes, attendance, and results. It also keeps parents informed of their child's progress, thus enhancing communication between families and schools. This initiative is further aligned with the National Education Policy 2020, encouraging skill-based learning and supporting the Fit India movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CCI Clears Major Merger in CarDekho Owner Group

CCI Clears Major Merger in CarDekho Owner Group

 India
2
African Fighters in Ukraine: Behind Enemy Lines

African Fighters in Ukraine: Behind Enemy Lines

 Ukraine
3
Soomin Lee Leads at Moutai Singapore Open Amidst Fierce Competition

Soomin Lee Leads at Moutai Singapore Open Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
4
Bajaj Auto's Profits Surge by 53% Amid Export Boom

Bajaj Auto's Profits Surge by 53% Amid Export Boom

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025