Delhi's 'School Web App': A Digital Leap in Education

The Delhi government has taken a significant step towards digital empowerment in education with the launch of the 'School Web App', aimed at modernising both educational and administrative processes in schools. This platform promises a smarter, more transparent, and accessible system for students, parents, and teachers alike.

Education Minister Ashish Sood highlighted the app's potential to revolutionize time management and learning while lightening the administrative load on teachers. He noted its alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Digital India initiative and Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, aiming to improve educational quality markedly.

The app offers comprehensive remote access to timetables, homework, notes, attendance, and results. It also keeps parents informed of their child's progress, thus enhancing communication between families and schools. This initiative is further aligned with the National Education Policy 2020, encouraging skill-based learning and supporting the Fit India movement.

