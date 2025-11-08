Marwadi University Makes a Remarkable Debut in QS World University Rankings: Asia 2026

Rajkot, Gujarat, India – Business Wire India Marwadi University, one of Gujarat's leading private institutions, has made a historic debut in the QS Asia University Rankings 2026, securing an impressive 353rd rank in its very first appearance. This milestone places Marwadi University among India's top private universities in the QS Rankings, marking the highest debut rank ever secured by any Indian university.

With this milestone, Marwadi University in Gujarat is now officially Gujarat's No. 1 Private University and one of the best private universities in India in the QS Ranking 2026. Recognized in the QS World University Rankings: Asia 2026, the university is also Asia's youngest private university to debut at Rank 353 — a proud recognition of its academic and global excellence.

The QS Asia University Rankings, published annually by QS Quacquarelli Symonds, highlight the best universities across Asia. These rankings evaluate institutions based on parameters such as academic and employer reputation, research performance, faculty-to-student ratio, and international diversity — capturing the distinct strengths and priorities of higher education in the region.

Marwadi University also achieved a Top 100 position in Asia for Internationalization and Faculty Quality, a testament to its strong global partnerships, diverse student community, and commitment to academic excellence. Representing Gujarat, Marwadi University's QS Asia Ranking 2026 now places it among Asia's most reputed universities, alongside institutions such as IIT Gandhinagar (Rank 300), Ahmedabad University, Ahmedabad University (Rank 851–900), PDEU (Rank 851–900), Parul University (Rank 1001–1100), and MS University (Rank 1100–1200). This makes Marwadi University one of Gujarat's few universities featured in the QS Rankings 2026.

This debut marks a major leap forward for Marwadi University as it ventures into international rankings for the first time, solidifying its place among Asia's most promising centers of higher education. The recognition reflects the university's strong leadership, dedicated faculty, and a progressive education model that blends research-driven learning with global exposure.

Dr. Sanjeet Singh, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Marwadi University, said, "Our debut at Rank 353 in the QS Asia University Rankings 2026 is a proud moment for everyone at Marwadi University. This eminent recognition is a testament to the collective spirit of our students, faculty, and leadership who continuously strive for excellence. To enter the rankings at such a high position in our very first attempt validates our vision of transforming education through innovation, inclusivity, and global engagement. This milestone motivates us to aim higher and build a university that symbolises academic excellence and global relevance." Since its inception, Marwadi University has consistently demonstrated its commitment to quality education and societal impact. The university holds NBA Accreditation, affirming its adherence to international standards in program delivery and assessment. It also boasts the prestigious NAAC A+ accreditation, distinguishing it among India's youngest institutions to earn this honor. Additionally, Marwadi University's QS Asia University Ranking 2026 complements its performance in national rankings, as it was recently listed among the Top 150 universities in India (NIRF 2025). Together, these recognitions reinforce Marwadi University's global and national reputation in QS and NIRF rankings.

About Marwadi University Established as a leading private institution in Gujarat, Marwadi University is committed to providing world-class education across undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs. With NBA accreditation and NAAC A+ status, the university focuses on academic excellence, research innovation, and holistic student development. Located in Rajkot, Gujarat, Marwadi University continues to serve as a catalyst for educational transformation in the region and beyond.

