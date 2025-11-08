Left Menu

Winter session of Parliament unusually delayed, truncated: Cong

The Congress on Saturday said the Winter session of Parliament beginning December 1 is unusually delayed and truncated as the government has no business to transact, no bills to get passed and no debates to be allowed.Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X that the Winter session this year will have merely 15 working days.It has just been announced that the Winter Session of Parliament will be from Dec 1st till 19th.This is unusually delayed and truncated.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 15:25 IST
Winter session of Parliament unusually delayed, truncated: Cong
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Saturday said the Winter session of Parliament beginning December 1 is ''unusually delayed and truncated'' as the government has ''no business to transact, no bills to get passed and no debates to be allowed''.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X that the Winter session this year will have merely 15 working days.

''It has just been announced that the Winter Session of Parliament will be from Dec 1st till 19th.

''This is unusually delayed and truncated. It will be just 15 working days. What is the message being conveyed? Clearly the Government has no business to transact, no Bills to get passed, and no debates to be allowed,'' Ramesh said.

Earlier in the day, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced that the Winter session of Parliament will be held from December 1 to 19.

Last year, the session was held from November 25 to December 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CM Siddaramaiah accuses BJP of vote theft, says PM Modi destroyed independent agencies

CM Siddaramaiah accuses BJP of vote theft, says PM Modi destroyed independen...

 India
2
Vice President Radhakrishnan to visit Karnataka on Nov 9

Vice President Radhakrishnan to visit Karnataka on Nov 9

 India
3
Rahul Gandhi's 'dukaan' will be shut in Bihar as INDIA bloc will be wiped out in polls: Shah

Rahul Gandhi's 'dukaan' will be shut in Bihar as INDIA bloc will be wiped ou...

 India
4
CM Sukhu asks BJP leaders if they ever fought with Centre for Himachal Pradesh's rights

CM Sukhu asks BJP leaders if they ever fought with Centre for Himachal Prade...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025