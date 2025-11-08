Democracy strong in India due to values of country's original culture: CM Fadnavis

Democracy may not have survived in neighbouring nations but it has thrived in India because ''our original culture is based on the values of democracy and tolerance'', Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday.

Since the same values are part of the country's Constitution, it is a very strong one, he added.

''This is why our country is progressing and democracy is also getting stronger,'' the CM asserted.

He was speaking at the inaugural session of the annual general meeting (AGM) of Sanskar Bharti in Reshimbagh here.

Stressing on the need to adapt positively to modern technology, Fadnavis said innovations like AI are forcing humans to compete with machines.

''All, including Sanskar Bharti, will have to understand the upheavals brought by technology, turn it in the right direction and give a positive direction to society,'' Fadnavis added.

