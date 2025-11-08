Spirit of medical science must always be anchored in ethics: Haryana Guv

Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh on Saturday said the spirit of medical science must always be anchored in ethics, asserting that integrity should guide doctors in an era where technology can outpace morality and commercial pressures can blur the line between service and profit.

Addressing the 65th convocation of the National Academy of Medical Sciences (NAMS), hosted by the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here, Ghosh urged the new fellows and members to uphold compassion and conscience as the bedrock of their profession.

''Every prescription you write, every diagnosis you make, and every experiment you conduct must be guided by your moral compass,'' he said.

Lauding NAMS as the ''moral and academic conscience of India's medical fraternity'', he reminded the gathering that a physician's duty extends beyond science to service, humility, and empathy.

''Medicine is not merely a science of curing the body but a dialogue with the human soul. It demands intellect guided by empathy and progress rooted in ethics,'' he said.

Calling for holistic medical education, he urged doctors to see patients not as cases but as lives filled with dignity and hope.

''Every consultation is an act of trust. Every patient we serve is a teacher. Medicine, in its highest form, is a moral art. The white coat is not a symbol of privilege but of service. Wear it with humility and let every heartbeat you heal remind you of your duty to humanity,'' he said.

Dr Vinod Kumar Paul, member of NITI Aayog, commended NAMS for six decades of uniting medical excellence with social responsibility.

He emphasised that the journey to Viksit Bharat 2047 must begin with a 'Swasth Bharat', observing, ''Health is the true engine of development. A healthy nation builds human capital, drives productivity, and sustains progress.'' He urged NAMS to evolve as a dynamic think tank for healthcare policy and innovation.

''NAMS must become a hub for actionable research and policy insights shaping the future of Indian medicine,'' he said.

Paul also announced a renewed focus on strengthening organ transplantation across government medical colleges.

''Every citizen deserves access to life-saving transplants. Let us resolve that within three years, 50 kidney and 20 liver transplant teams will be created in public institutions,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)