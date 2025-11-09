Left Menu

Arunachal CM announces scholarships for tribal students getting admitted to IITs, global varsities

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 09-11-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 18:44 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday announced full scholarships for tribal students from the state getting admitted to IITs and top global universities.

He also announced that two new departments will be set up at the Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) here and another college will be established in the capital region.

Speaking at the inauguration of the annual college week celebration of DNGC, Khandu said a 100 per cent scholarship will be granted to those securing admission to undergraduate courses at IITs, as well as those getting admitted to the world's top 150 universities according to QS Rankings.

Additionally, he said the government will extend 75 per cent scholarships to those undergoing commercial pilot training and also support 10 aspiring youth annually in obtaining merchant navy certification, an official statement said.

Acknowledging that the DNGC was operating beyond its capacity, Khandu stressed the need for another college in the Itanagar Capital Region.

He directed the local legislator and the deputy commissioner to identify a suitable site so that the work on establishing a new college could begin at the earliest.

The chief minister also announced that two new departments -- sociology and mass communication -- have been approved for DNGC in addition to the existing 14.

Khandu said major work was underway, including a new administrative block, a 300-bed boys' hostel, a 100-bed girls' hostel, a pre-fabricated badminton court-cum-judo-karate hall, and a community hall with 1,200 seating capacity for the college.

