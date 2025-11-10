Campus Turmoil: Panjab University Students Demand Senate Polls

On Monday, students at Panjab University engaged in protest demanding the announcement of Senate elections, sparking confrontations with security personnel. The protests led to a minor lathicharge as students broke through barricades to scale the university gates.

Despite a withdrawal of governance changes by the Ministry of Education, students rallied under the 'Panjab University Bachao Morcha', joined by farmer leaders who broke through police lines at the Chandigarh-Mohali border. The unrest prompted heavy police deployment around the campus to maintain order and prevent further escalation.

The protests aimed at pressuring the administration were fueled by frustration over the delayed Senate elections, gaining significant political traction with backing from leaders across party lines. This unrest highlights the ongoing discontentment and demands for democratic governance within the university.