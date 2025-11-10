Himachal Pradesh's Education Revolution: Building Future-Ready Classrooms

In a drive to uplift the education system in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated a newly constructed Panarsa Government College building in Mandi district, highlighting significant reforms aimed at delivering quality education.

Sukhu emphasized that opening new institutions should go beyond mere infrastructure; the focus should be on imparting quality education to boost self-confidence and equip students to face future challenges. Top priorities include introducing English medium from the first grade and establishing 100 CBSE-pattern schools in the state, of which 40 are already affiliated.

To cater to rural education needs, Rajiv Gandhi Government Model Day-Boarding Schools have been established across constituencies. Additionally, B Voc and BCA classes will be introduced at Panarsa College, marking a shift towards employment-oriented education.

