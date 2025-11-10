Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh's Education Revolution: Building Future-Ready Classrooms

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of Himachal Pradesh is spearheading efforts to enhance education quality with systemic changes. New institutions are being established, focusing on technology-based learning. Notable initiatives include setting up CBSE pattern schools and Rajiv Gandhi Government Model Day-Boarding Schools to cater to rural areas' educational needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 10-11-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 16:06 IST
In a drive to uplift the education system in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated a newly constructed Panarsa Government College building in Mandi district, highlighting significant reforms aimed at delivering quality education.

Sukhu emphasized that opening new institutions should go beyond mere infrastructure; the focus should be on imparting quality education to boost self-confidence and equip students to face future challenges. Top priorities include introducing English medium from the first grade and establishing 100 CBSE-pattern schools in the state, of which 40 are already affiliated.

To cater to rural education needs, Rajiv Gandhi Government Model Day-Boarding Schools have been established across constituencies. Additionally, B Voc and BCA classes will be introduced at Panarsa College, marking a shift towards employment-oriented education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

