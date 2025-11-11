Tragic Student Suicide Sparks Arrests and Protests

A physical training instructor has been detained following the tragic suicide of a 22-year-old student, raising tensions and demands for justice. According to Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar, the accused Sanjiv Kumar was arrested on Tuesday, while other suspects involved are expected to face charges soon.

The arrest ensued after a massive protest erupted outside DAV College in Budhana, Muzaffarnagar, where enraged community members demanded accountability for the death of Ujjawal Rana. Rana, a second-year BA student, set himself ablaze on the college grounds on Saturday after allegedly being prohibited from taking exams due to unpaid fees, sustaining severe injuries that led to his death during treatment in Delhi on Sunday.

In response, authorities have filed charges against principal Pradeep Kumar, manager Arvind Garg, and several others, including police personnel, under sections pertaining to criminal intimidation, intentional insult, and abetment of suicide, as per the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

