Pioneering Telecom Skills: IDA and TSSC Lead the Charge

The India Didactics Association (IDA) has joined forces with the Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC) for participation in DIDAC Skills 2025, marking a significant step in telecom skill development. DIDAC Skills 2025 is Asia's first exhibition and conference dedicated to this field.

Scheduled from November 18-20, 2025, at Yashobhoomi in Delhi, the event is organized by Landesmesse Stuttgart GmbH & Co. KG and IDA. It promises new avenues for knowledge exchange, networking, and collaborative action across the telecom and skilling landscape.

Gaurav Sood, CEO of Messe Stuttgart India, emphasized the partnership's role in fostering industry-ready talent. Meanwhile, Aditya Gupta, CEO of IDA, highlighted the collaboration as a crucial step in bridging India's telecom skill gap and aligning education and technology for a digitally connected future.

(With inputs from agencies.)