Left Menu

Beijing Court Upholds Journalist Dong Yuyu's Espionage Sentence

Beijing's High Court has rejected an appeal from veteran journalist Dong Yuyu to overturn a seven-year jail term for espionage, a decision his family calls an 'act of persecution'. Dong was accused after meeting with a Japanese diplomat, and his conviction has drawn international criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 12:09 IST
Beijing Court Upholds Journalist Dong Yuyu's Espionage Sentence
Dong Yuyu

In a contentious ruling, Beijing's High Court upheld a seven-year jail term for veteran Chinese journalist Dong Yuyu, dismissing his appeal for an espionage conviction. Dong's family decried the move as an 'act of persecution', highlighting the lack of evidence backing the allegations.

Arrested in February 2022 while with a Japanese diplomat, Dong's initial sentencing last November attracted global concern, including from the U.S., which called for his release. His son, Dong Yifu, confirmed the court offered no explanation for their rejection of the appeal.

The sentence has raised alarms about the impact on foreign interaction in China, with critics arguing it threatens diplomatic exchanges. Despite Chinese authorities asserting the case was lawfully handled, widespread calls for justice persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Peru's Amazon Oil Tensions: Spills, Indigenous Rights, and Economic Ambitions

Peru's Amazon Oil Tensions: Spills, Indigenous Rights, and Economic Ambition...

 Global
2
Historic Verdict Looms as Bangladesh's ICT Targets Sheikh Hasina

Historic Verdict Looms as Bangladesh's ICT Targets Sheikh Hasina

 Bangladesh
3
From Accused Witch to Aspiring Doctor: Faith's Journey of Resilience

From Accused Witch to Aspiring Doctor: Faith's Journey of Resilience

 Global
4
Supreme Court Defers Dharavi Project Hearing Amid Controversy

Supreme Court Defers Dharavi Project Hearing Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025