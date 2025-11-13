Beijing Court Upholds Journalist Dong Yuyu's Espionage Sentence

In a contentious ruling, Beijing's High Court upheld a seven-year jail term for veteran Chinese journalist Dong Yuyu, dismissing his appeal for an espionage conviction. Dong's family decried the move as an 'act of persecution', highlighting the lack of evidence backing the allegations.

Arrested in February 2022 while with a Japanese diplomat, Dong's initial sentencing last November attracted global concern, including from the U.S., which called for his release. His son, Dong Yifu, confirmed the court offered no explanation for their rejection of the appeal.

The sentence has raised alarms about the impact on foreign interaction in China, with critics arguing it threatens diplomatic exchanges. Despite Chinese authorities asserting the case was lawfully handled, widespread calls for justice persist.

