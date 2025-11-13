Kerala Education Minister Clarifies Stand Amidst Funding Dispute with Centre

Kerala's General Education Minister, V Sivankutty, has distanced himself from blame over potential central fund withholding for the state's schools. The unresolved discord between CPI(M) and CPI concerning the PM SHRI Schools scheme underpins this financial dispute.

After a recent meeting with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Sivankutty clarified that their discussion did not focus on PM SHRI but addressed delays in funding for other programs. Central contributions for schemes like Samagra Shiksha Kerala and STARS remain largely unpaid, prompting Sivankutty to express concerns.

While addressing RSS influence in education, Sivankutty countered claims of divisive politics. CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam defended his political awareness, emphasizing unity among Left parties and maintaining that the PM SHRI's suspension is an LDF victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)