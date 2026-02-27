CPI(M) Gears Up for Major Protest Rally Against 'Anti-People' Policies
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) plans to mobilize masses against what they call 'anti-people' policies of the BJP-led government, focusing on issues such as labor laws and foreign policy shifts. A large rally is set for March 24 at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan to voice their opposition.
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) is preparing to mobilize public opposition against a series of policies enacted by the BJP-led government, which the party views as detrimental to the people. A major rally is scheduled on March 24 at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan.
During a recent press conference, CPI(M) General Secretary M A Baby criticized the Union government for recent decisions, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel, arguing it represents a significant shift in India's stance on Palestinian support. The planned rally will address new labor codes, changes to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), and other legislative amendments perceived as harmful.
The CPI(M) has launched 'Jan Akrosh Jathas' across North Indian states, involving party executives, as a lead-up to the Delhi rally. The February 12 general strike by central trade unions was deemed successful by the party, showcasing worker dissatisfaction. The CPI(M) also expressed concern over India's foreign policy alignment with the US, criticizing strategic decisions taken under the Modi government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
