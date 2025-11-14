Left Menu

Kerala's Robust Initiatives for Children's Welfare on Children's Day

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan extended Children's Day greetings, highlighting achievements in children's welfare. He emphasized the reduction in the infant mortality rate and Kerala's commitment to child rights. Celebrations convey Nehru's vision of development through children's welfare, echoed by state leaders advocating love, empathy, and inclusive growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 14-11-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 14:56 IST
Kerala's Robust Initiatives for Children's Welfare on Children's Day
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan conveyed his greetings on Children's Day, underscoring the state's progress in children's welfare. He highlighted that Kerala's achievements in safeguarding child rights resonate with the ideals of Jawaharlal Nehru, whose birthday marks the occasion nationwide.

Vijayan pointed out Kerala's significant reduction in infant mortality, from 12 in 2016 to 5 this year, positioning it even ahead of some developed nations. Initiatives like the 'Hridyam' project have played a pivotal role in this success. As a society, all stakeholders must ensure children are raised in a supportive and discrimination-free environment.

Other political figures, including Education Minister V Sivankutty and BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, joined in, stressing the role of love and empathy in nurturing a child-friendly society. They emphasized creating an inclusive future where every child's potential is nurtured and celebrated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Sichuan: A New Era in Amphibious Assault Ships

China's Sichuan: A New Era in Amphibious Assault Ships

 China
2
Bihar Assembly Election: A Tale of Two Celebrations on Veerchand Patel Marg

Bihar Assembly Election: A Tale of Two Celebrations on Veerchand Patel Marg

 India
3
U.N. Urges Action on Sudan Crisis Amid Allegations of Atrocities

U.N. Urges Action on Sudan Crisis Amid Allegations of Atrocities

 Global
4
Crackdown in Meghalaya: MP's Son Fined for Misuse of Vehicle Flasher

Crackdown in Meghalaya: MP's Son Fined for Misuse of Vehicle Flasher

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025