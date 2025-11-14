Kerala's Robust Initiatives for Children's Welfare on Children's Day

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan conveyed his greetings on Children's Day, underscoring the state's progress in children's welfare. He highlighted that Kerala's achievements in safeguarding child rights resonate with the ideals of Jawaharlal Nehru, whose birthday marks the occasion nationwide.

Vijayan pointed out Kerala's significant reduction in infant mortality, from 12 in 2016 to 5 this year, positioning it even ahead of some developed nations. Initiatives like the 'Hridyam' project have played a pivotal role in this success. As a society, all stakeholders must ensure children are raised in a supportive and discrimination-free environment.

Other political figures, including Education Minister V Sivankutty and BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, joined in, stressing the role of love and empathy in nurturing a child-friendly society. They emphasized creating an inclusive future where every child's potential is nurtured and celebrated.

